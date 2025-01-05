Israeli Soldier Vacationing in Brazil Flees Following War Crime Accusations for Duty at Gaza

Israel has helped a former soldier leave Brazil after legal action was initiated against him by a group accusing Israelis of war crimes at the Gaza Strip based in part on soldiers’ social media posts. According to the Times of Israel, the soldier was a survivor of the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival October 7, 2023.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it had helped the former soldier safely leave Brazil on a commercial flight after what it described as “anti-Israel elements” sought an investigation last week. It warned Israelis against posting on social media about their military service.

The Foreign Ministry said that its Consular Section and its embassy in Brazil contacted the man and his family, and “accompanied him throughout the event until his swift and safe departure from Brazil.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation, named for a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, said Brazilian authorities had launched an investigation into the soldier after it filed a complaint based on video footage, geolocation data and photographs showing him taking part in demolition activities in the region.

There was no immediate comment from Brazilian authorities. Brazilian media reported Saturday that the investigation was ordered by an on-call federal judge in Brazil’s Federal District. The decision was issued on December 30 but first reported over the weekend.

The Brazil case raised the prospect that rank-and-file Israeli troops could face prosecution while abroad.

Israel says its forces in Gaza are acting in accordance with international law and that any violations are punished within its judicial systems. It blames Hamas for civilian deaths, saying the militant group conceals tunnels and other infrastructure in residential buildings, necessitating their demolition.