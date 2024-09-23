Israeli Strikes 300 Targets in Lebanon as Jerusalem Escalates Pressure on Hezbollah

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Israeli military said it struck 300 targets Monday in Lebanon in one of the most intense barrages of airstrikes in nearly a year of fighting against the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 50 people were killed and 300 wounded in the strikes.

The army announced the action on social media, posting a photo of what is said was the military chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters at Tel Aviv.

General Halevi and other Israeli leaders have promised tougher action against Hezbollah in the coming days. As Israel was carrying out the attacks, Israeli authorities reported a series of air-raid sirens in northern Israel warning of incoming rocket fire from Lebanon.

Earlier Monday, Israel urged residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah has stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the organization.

It was the first warning of its kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict and came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire on Sunday. Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

There was no sign of an immediate exodus from the villages of southern Lebanon, and the warning left open the possibility that some residents could live in or near targeted structures without knowing that they are risk.

The increasing strikes and counterstrikes have raised fears of an all-out war, even as Israel is still battling Hamas in Gaza and trying to return scores of hostages taken in Hamas’s October 7 attack.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue its strikes in solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed terrorist organization. Israel says it is committed to returning calm to its northern border.