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The New York Sun
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‘It Hasn’t Been Good’: Reeling From Massie’s Loss, Libertarians, at National Convention, Lament MAGA

While complaining that Washington’s elite are largely agreeing with ‘one another to the detriment of Americans everywhere,’ the libertarian convention demonstrated that compromise doesn’t come easily.

The former congressman who registered as a libertarian after leaving the Republican Party, Justin Amash, speaks at the Libertarian Party convention at Grand Rapids on May 24, 2026.
The former congressman who registered as a libertarian after leaving the Republican Party, Justin Amash, speaks at the Libertarian Party convention at Grand Rapids on May 24, 2026. Justin Amash via X
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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