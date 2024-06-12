Italy To Host G7 Leaders as Meloni Emerges as Europe’s Power Broker

The only leader of a major Western European country to come away stronger from the European Parliament’s elections, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, will host leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in her home country for three days beginning on Thursday as she seeks to position herself as a power broker on the continent.

Ms. Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party solidified its status as the country’s most popular party, taking nearly 29 percent of the vote. Forecasts predict that it will earn between 23 and 25 seats in the European Parliament, up from six after the 2019 elections, when it was a minor opposition party.

That outcome is “fuel” for Italy’s future, Ms. Meloni said at her party’s headquarters as results came in early on Monday. “I’m proud that we are heading to the G7 and to Europe with the strongest government of all.”

The prime minister will step onto a bigger stage later this week when she welcomes to the region of Puglia G7 attendees, including President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, Prime Minister Sunak of Britain, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Kishida of Japan. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, are also set to attend.

The talks will cover hot-button issues that have divided voters across the continent. A key question for leaders is how to leverage profits generated by Russian assets frozen in the West and use them for Ukraine. Other key topics on the agenda include climate change, the spread of artificial intelligence, development in Africa, Chinese industry, immigration, and global economic security.

A fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations, Liana Fix, tells the Sun she expects the leaders to reach agreement on a middle path toward Kyiv proposed by Washington — taking loans on the interests of frozen Russian assets that would provide a sizable sum for Ukraine. “Maloney will position herself as someone who wants to make the G7 summit successful,” Ms. Fix says, “and the main outcome of that would be a deal.”

Far from the scandalous days of Italy’s former Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, Ms. Meloni, after almost two years in power, is presenting herself as a kind of power broker for Europe. Some are speculating that she may also decide to support the re-election of Ms. von der Leyen to the Commission in an effort to have more influence in Brussels.

“For Meloni, the G7 summit is the perfect opportunity to make this a high point of her approach to say, look, the far right is not toxic,” Ms. Fix says. Ms. Meloni has managed to “mainstream” and “normalize” her party, Ms. Fix says, moving to the center on foreign policy by echoing the West’s strong-armed approach to Russia and China.

Amid a backdrop of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Ms. Meloni also has an opportunity to show that she can fortify the trans-Atlantic alliance — and engage with President Trump if he returns to the White House.

That sense of political pragmatism could inspire other far-right leaders looking to appeal to the mainstream. In France, the National Rally’s Marine Le Pen has sought to soften her own hard right stances, though her track record of pursuing pro-Russia and pro-Chinese positions might make her party appear less credible than Ms. Meloni’s. She herself took a loan from a Russian bank to fund her party in 2014, which she paid off just last year.

“Meloni is unique, but I can see other far right parties trying to copy her approach, especially if they see her hosting the G7 successfully,” Ms. Fix says. An exception is the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, which is becoming more radicalized. The party won a record number of votes on Sunday, dealing a blow to Mr. Scholz’s governing three-party coalition.

Given Ms. Meloni’s ambitions, it makes sense that Italy will roll out the red carpet for G7 leaders later this week. The summit will be held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, which features 30 private villas with swimming pools and a Michelin-starred restaurant. Past celebrity guests include David and Victoria Beckham, Madonna, and Ivanka Trump

On the first evening, leaders will dine at Swabian Castle at the coastal city of Brindisi, the site of one of the leading Navy bases in Italy.

Recent additions to this year’s guest list, beyond the usual seven heads of state, include Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Ms. Meloni also invited newly reelected Prime Minister Modi of India, a sign of continued collaboration between their two governments.