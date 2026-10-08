New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The male runner has gone from a 76th place finish against other boys to a first place finish against girls.
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A Washington State father is facing trespassing charges and barred from visiting a Portland-area high school after protesting a state policy that would have required his daughter to compete against a biological male in a September cross-country race.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
A Washington State father is facing trespassing charges and barred from visiting a Portland-area high school after protesting a state policy that would have required his daughter to compete against a biological male in a September cross-country race.
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