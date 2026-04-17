Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Jack Schlossberg Leads in New Poll as ‘Love Story’ Stokes Camelot Fever

A new poll confirms JFK’s grandson’s lead in the crowded Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District.

Reverend Al Sharpton and Jack Schlossberg at the National Action Network (NAN) annual convention on April 8, 2026.
Reverend Al Sharpton and Jack Schlossberg at the National Action Network (NAN) annual convention on April 8, 2026. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp