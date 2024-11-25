Jack Smith Drops Appeal in Mar-a-Lago Secret Documents Prosecution, Completing Retreat From Prosecutions of Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request that the 11th United States Appeals Circuit drop his appeal of Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of the Mar-a-Lago case against Trump ends the special counsel’s pursuit of the 45th president who won election to be the 47th.

Mr. Smith had asked the 11th Circuit to overrule Judge Cannon’s ruling that he was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Garland. She determined that the defect in his hiring — he was not confirmed by the Senate — could only be remedied by dismissing the charges he brought against Trump and two others for stashing secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Now, Mr. Smith explains that “dismissing the appeal as to defendant Trump will leave in place the district court’s order dismissing the indictment without prejudice as to him.” The cases against the president-elect’s two co-defendants — Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira —will continue. Trump, though, could pardon them once he takes the oath of office.

Mr. Smith adds that he "has consulted with counsel for defendant Trump, who does not object to this motion." If the circuit riders grant his request to dismiss the appeal, the case against Trump for violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction statutes will end "without prejudice," meaning that it could be refiled at a later date. The special counsel has asked that his January 6 case against Trump be dismissed on similar terms.