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The New York Sun
Justice

Jack Smith’s Accusation That Trump Has ‘Corrupted’ DOJ Sets Stage for ‘Likely’ Prosecution of the Prosecutor

The special counsel escalated his rhetoric against the 47th president during a speech at the Cosmos Club.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to testify during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026 at Washington, DC.
Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to testify during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026 at Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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