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The New York Sun
Politics

Jake Sullivan, Ben Rhodes Tap BDS-Backing Palestinian-American To Revive Democrat Foreign Policy Messaging Team

The former Obama and Biden-era advisors aim to influence the Democratic Party’s foreign policy positions and assemble a bench of analysts who can staff a future Democratic administration.

The former deputy national security adviser for President Obama, Ben Rhodes, and the former national security adviser for President Biden, Jake Sullivan, are putting back together their foreign policy advisory group, National Security Action.
The former deputy national security adviser for President Obama, Ben Rhodes, and the former national security adviser for President Biden, Jake Sullivan, are putting back together their foreign policy advisory group, National Security Action. Public domain via Wikipedia
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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