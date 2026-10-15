Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Republican candidate Ken Paxton has begun closing the gap with Talarico, who has held a polling lead since early summer.
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The Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, state representative James Talarico, faced more than 90 minutes of grilling from Texas voters on Wednesday night at a first-of-its-kind town hall Q&A. Mr. Talarico, who has led in the polls since the summer, has been pushing his Republican opponent, state attorney general Ken Paxton, to have a one-on-one debate for months.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, state representative James Talarico, faced more than 90 minutes of grilling from Texas voters on Wednesday night at a first-of-its-kind town hall Q&A. Mr. Talarico, who has led in the polls since the summer, has been pushing his Republican opponent, state attorney general Ken Paxton, to have a one-on-one debate for months.
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