Javier Milei Earns a Mazel Tov as He Is Awarded the ‘Jewish Nobel Prize’

The Argentinian president, who has worked to change his country’s tune on Israel, will take home the coveted Genesis Prize after a unanimous vote.

Argentina’s remarkable president, Javier Milei, who has been unwavering in his support for the Jewish state, will take home Israel’s prestigious Genesis Prize this year, it was announced on Tuesday. The accolade, which is often referred to as the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” was awarded to Mr. Milei after a unanimous vote by the committee’s nine judges.

“President Milei is a true hero of the Jewish people,” the chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation, Stan Polovets, proclaimed. “Unlike leaders of many other countries around the world who either remained quiet, pressured, and — in some cases — sanctioned Israel, President Milei has unequivocally supported the Jewish people and their state. This award reflects Israel’s heartfelt appreciation for the President and the people of Argentina. A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Mr. Milei, who is the first head of state to receive the award, has taken significant measures in his time as president to support the Jewish state, departing from the increasingly anti-Israel orientation of his Latin American neighbors. Under his leadership, Argentina has shifted its tune on Israel at the United Nations, defending the Jewish state in the face of anti-Israel resolutions on numerous occasions. Mr. Milei has also promised to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, and called for the assailants behind the bombings of Israeli sites in Argentina in the 1990s to be brought to justice.

Mr. Milei also received praise for his show of solidarity with the Jewish state in the wake of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre, even traveling to Israel to visit some of the kibbutzim along the border that were decimated during the attack. During the same trip, Mr. Milei was pictured having an emotional moment while praying before the Western Wall at Jerusalem’s Old City.

Although Mr. Milei was born and raised Roman Catholic, the Latin American leader has demonstrated public interest in Judaism and even expressed his interest in converting. He has been sighted praying at the burial site of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, at Queens.

The committee also cited Mr. Milei’s commitment to democracy and his administration’s economic achievements as contributing to its decision. Since he assumed office last year, Mr. Milei has succeeded in tampering Argentina’s sky-high inflation levels by slashing the government’s budget deficit through a series of subsidy cuts, government layoffs, spending freezes, and other austerity measures.

The prize, which includes a $1 million cash award, is meant to honor individuals who demonstrate a commitment to Jewish values through their professional achievements, contributions to humanity, and support of the Jewish state. With his new honor, Mr. Milei will join the likes of prominent former Genesis prize winners including Mayor Bloomberg, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, actress Barbra Streisand, and director Steven Spielberg.

Other distinguished recipients include a 16-time Grammy Award-winning Israeli-American violist, Itzhak Perlman, and the late chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

The Argentinian leader said he was “deeply honored” to receive the award and pledged to donate the prize money to fight antisemitism in Argentina and beyond. “The Jewish people have shown throughout their history that resilience and the defense of freedom are essential to overcoming any challenge,” he said. “This spirit is a cornerstone of the relationship between Argentina and Israel, and I will work to further strengthen our ties.”

The prize is typically awarded to the honoree by the prime minister of Israel during a gala event at Jerusalem held during the summer.