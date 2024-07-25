Jennifer Aniston Slams JD Vance for Resurfaced ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment

The Hollywood star, who has been the subject of press attention for being a middle aged woman without kids, reeled against his comments in an Instagram post.

Famously childless Jennifer Aniston is hitting back at Vice President hopeful JD Vance for recently surfaced comments about women without children.

The “Friends” star took to her Instagram stories to share a clip from a 2021 Fox interview between Mr. Vance and Tucker Carlson in which the Ohio Senator claimed that the country was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

He also references Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, adding, “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”

Ms. Aniston, who has been the subject of press scrutiny and speculation for being a middle aged woman without kids, reeled against his unseemly comments.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States,” she wrote.

“Mr. Vance,” she added, “I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Her comments about IVF are likely in response to Mr. Vance’s decision to vote against the Right to IVF act — which would have offered protections to ensure accessibility of in vitro fertilization across the country — back in June.

In 2022, the Hollywood darling came forward with her struggles with fertility amid unyielding tabloid coverage of her lack of children. The press often centered around the narrative that she was too focused on her career to have kids.

There was also speculation that her divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt was because she didn’t want to have children — an allegation she has repeatedly denied.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said in a 2022 interview.