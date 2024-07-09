Jon Stewart Unleashes Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Democrats’ Refusal to Ditch Biden

The comedian also dismissed claims that there isn’t enough time to replace Mr. Biden on the Democratic ticket.

Comedian Jon Stewart blasted the Democratic Party for its response to President Biden’s dismal debate performance against Donald Trump, saying the White House spin that he was jetlagged and had a cold was “blatant bull****.”

Mr. Stewart, host of The Daily Show, urged Democrats to have an open discussion about Mr. Biden’s future, and perhaps even hold an open convention to select a replacement.

“For a campaign based on honesty and decency, the spin about the debate appears to be blatant bull****, and the redemption tour hasn’t gone that much better,” Mr. Stewart said on Monday.

“We’re told that the threat of Trump is so great and the stakes are so high that even bringing up these absolutely legitimate concerns about the president’s ability to do the most vigorous job in the world for the next four years is enabling fascism,” he said.

Mr. Stewart said the new stance by Democrats — to stop criticizing Mr. Biden and simply support him — is insulting.

“‘Get on board or shut the f*** up’ is not a particularly compelling pro-democracy bumper sticker. Nor is, ‘Waddaya gonna do?'” Mr. Stewart said of the Democrats’ refusal to listen to voters’ mushrooming fears.

“An arthritic status quo, unable or unwilling to respond in any way to the concerns of voters who just received new and urgent information about their candidate also erodes confidence and faith in the system of government,” Mr. Stewart warned during his monologue.

“Four months is for-fucking-ever!” he said. “Britain just held an election in two months. France had two in one month, defeated fascism and still had time to have an affair with Denmark,” he joked. “Are you telling me, you sons of b******, are you coming to my house and saying to my face that the United States of Bruce Springsteen’s America can’t hold an election better than the f****** French?”

Mr. Stewart concluded that Democrats have a prime chance to make change. “Can’t we open up the conversation? Do you understand the opportunity here? Do you have any idea how thirsty Americans are for any hint of inspiration or leadership, and a release from this choice of a megalomaniac and a suffocating gerontocracy?” he said.