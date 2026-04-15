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Judge Rao’s Ruling on Contempt Is a Humdinger

The D.C. Circuit finds the government has a ‘clear and indisputable right’ to safety from an ‘intrusive’ inquiry.

Judge Neomi Rao, President Trump's then-nominee for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies during a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2019.
Judge Neomi Rao, President Trump's then-nominee for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies during a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2019. Zach Gibson/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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