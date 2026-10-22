Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The longtime senator, who was alleged to be on the hunt for ‘generational wealth,’ fires back that she ‘grew up in Jim Crow’ and has ‘seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them.’
An 82-year-old grandma who happens to be the Virginia Senate’s president pro tempore is out on her recognizance after surrendering herself to authorities Thursday following the unsealing of an indictment charging her with five counts of RICO violations.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An 82-year-old grandma who happens to be the Virginia Senate’s president pro tempore is out on her recognizance after surrendering herself to authorities Thursday following the unsealing of an indictment charging her with five counts of RICO violations.
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