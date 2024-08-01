Justice Department Report Calls Trump Administration’s Response to 2020 Protests ‘Chaotic And Disorganized’

The report says Attorney General Barr deployed improperly trained personnel ‘ in an attempt to demonstrate that law enforcement could handle the civil unrest without active-duty military intervention.’

A new report from the Justice Department found that law enforcement’s response to protests at Washington D.C. in the spring of 2020 were “chaotic and disorganized,” with law enforcement often deployed with “limited guidance.”

The report is billed as a review of the Department of Justice’s response to protests at Washington D.C. in response to the murder of George Flyod by police. The protest often centered around Lafayette Park directly adjacent to the White House.

“We found the Department’s efforts at times to be chaotic and disorganized, and that Barr, in an attempt to demonstrate that law enforcement could handle the civil unrest without active-duty military intervention, pressed DOJ law enforcement components to deploy personnel without sufficient attention to whether those personnel were properly trained or equipped for their mission,” the report reads.

The report concludes that President Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, created security risks in deploying those law enforcement personnel who lacked relevant training.

“In several instances, DOJ law enforcement personnel were deployed with limited guidance to situations for which they were not trained or equipped,” the report reads.

The report also notes that the deployment of armed agents in response to the protests “created safety and security risks for the agents and the public.” The report also notes that some of the law enforcement personnel lacked the normal identification information, specifically Bureau of Prisons personnel on the scene.

The report disclosed that Mr. Barr personally ordered a Bureau of Prisons tactical team to be deployed in service of clearing the protesters in order to show that the military wasn’t required to clear the protesters.

“We were troubled by the Department leadership’s decision-making that required DOJ law enforcement agents and elite tactical units to perform missions for which they lacked the proper equipment and training,” the report continues.

At the time, President Trump and his administration were criticized for the officers’ use of tear gas and rubber bullets, which were used to disperse protesters shortly before Trump walked to a nearby church to pose with a Bible for a photo opportunity.

At the time, the Justice Department’s head of public affairs indicated that Mr. Barr personally ordered law enforcement to clear the protesters, though Thursday’s report noted that they did not find any indication of this in its investigation.

Mr. Barr has maintained that he believes that the deployment of law enforcement was “exceptionally well-executed.”