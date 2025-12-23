Justice Department Says Latest Epstein Files Release Contains ‘Unfounded and False’ Claims About Trump

The documents include a letter from Epstein where he claims the president shared his ‘love of young, nubile girls.’

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files released early Tuesday have so many references to President Trump that the Justice Department felt the need to state in a social media post that some of the information released included “unfounded and false” allegations about the president.

The newly released documents include a handwritten letter that Epstein wrote from prison to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar — the former USA gymnastics doctor who molested female athletes — that appears to reference Mr. Trump. The letter was written shortly before Epstein was found dead by suicide. It doesn’t directly use Mr. Trump’s name but referenced “our president.”

“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good luck! We shared one thing … our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential,” the letter stated.

“Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair,” Epstein wrote.

The letter was postmarked three days after Epstein’s death. Delays in processing mail is not uncommon in prisons as authorities review them for clearance. It was returned unopened and stamped “return to sender” citing that the recipient was no longer at the address.

The Justice Department didn’t mention that letter directly but claimed, “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the DOJ statement posted on X continued.

Another of the newly released documents — in what the Justice Department is calling Data Set 8 — is a January 2020 email from an unnamed assistant United States attorney warning that Mr. Trump had traveled on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”

Mr. Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. One of the flights, according to the email, only three passengers were listed, Mr. Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old whose name was redacted. Passengers on two other flights were women who the government lawyer warned were possible witnesses in the government’s case against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

Mr. Trump has acknowledged he and Epstein had once been friends but he says they had a fallout and he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has said he was not aware of any illegal activity by Epstein at the time.

Other documents released Tuesday include court filings in the Virgin Islands in regards to Epstein’s estate. The documents listed Epstein having an estate worth more than $575 million, with $56.5 million in cash and more than $14 million in fixed-income investments.

Epstein also left behind more than $112 million in equities and $18 million in planes, automobiles, and boats, according to the filing. He also had nearly $200 million in hedge funds and private equity investments. The documents showed he left everything to his brother, Mark.

The Department of Justice said Tuesday’s release contained nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Epstein but many more are still being held. There was a Friday deadline to release all of the records related to the case but Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the sheer number of documents made it impossible to release them all on time.

The first batch of the documents was released on Friday afternoon on a dedicated page on the Justice Department website. Many of the documents are heavily redacted.

There was so much traffic in the first moments the data was live that a virtual waiting room met many visitors interested in going through the records. A search function that was not working after Friday’s release was delivering results on Tuesday.