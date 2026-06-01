Justice Requests Judge, Subject of Emerging Sex Scandal, Be Removed From 2020 Election Case for Friendship With Fani Willis

Published: Jun 1, 2026, 01:30 PM ET Updated: Jun 2, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

Judge Eleanor Ross reportedly faced a ‘private reprimand’ for having sex in her judicial chambers ‘within hearing distance of staff.’

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Landmark Study Linking Plastics to Preterm Births, Newborn Deaths Kickstarts Demands To End Regulatory ‘Whack-a-Mole’

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