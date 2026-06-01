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The New York Sun
Justice

Justice Requests Judge, Subject of Emerging Sex Scandal, Be Removed From 2020 Election Case for Friendship With Fani Willis

Judge Eleanor Ross reportedly faced a ‘private reprimand’ for having sex in her judicial chambers ‘within hearing distance of staff.’

Judge Eleanor Ross in robe with the official seal from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Judge Eleanor Ross in robe with the official seal from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Photo by Eleanor L. Ross via CC BY-SA 4.0
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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