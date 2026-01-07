Kai Trump Criticizes ‘Radical Left’ and ‘Radical Right’ in Rare Interview

Trump’s granddaughter offered a different political philosophy than her grandfather, urging Americans on either side to ‘meet in the middle.’

The 18-year-old granddaughter of President Trump played peacemaker in a rare, wide-ranging interview, calling out both the left and the right for growing increasingly “extreme” and urging Americans to find common ground.

Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon, joined social media influencer Logan Paul on his podcast, “Impaulsive,” and spoke about everything from politics to dating with ever-present Secret Service officers. During the interview, published Monday, Ms. Trump offered a political philosophy starkly different from her famous grandfather’s combative approach.

“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics. Completely,” Ms. Trump said. “I would never run. Like, I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing.”

‘I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing,’ Kai Trump says.

She went on to suggest that “if both sides met in the middle everyone would be so much more happier and I think there’s a lot of this radical left and there’s a radical right and there’s a lot of people that are getting too extreme.”

Ms. Trump blamed the political polarization partly on social media, which she says curates feeds that lean heavily “one way or the other.” She added that there’s little “middle ground” on social media. “I think that kinda makes some people crazy and some people buy into it too much.”

Ms. Trump also said she holds no grudge against her grandfather’s former rival, Vice President Harris. “There’s no bad blood. I’m very much in the middle. I’m kind of like ‘it is what it is.’ They ran against each other — obviously I’m going to support my grandpa, my family member, but that’s pretty much it.”

Ms. Trump is a competitive golfer who has committed to play on the University of Miami women’s golf team next year. While she has mostly avoided political commentary, she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in support of her grandfather’s presidential bid, describing Mr. Trump as “just a normal grandpa” who “gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking” and “always wants to know how we’re doing in school.”