Kamala Harris Sees Post-Debate Bump in Latest Reuters-Ipsos Poll

Vice President Harris has seen the most significant bump in the polls for the upcoming presidential election after her first debate with President Trump.

In a poll conducted by Reuters and market research firm Ipsos, Ms. Harris came out on top with a 5 percentage point lead over President Trump, one point higher than the four-point lead she had last month, according to a Reuters report. She now leads with 47 percent to Trump’s 42 percent.

Among the polled registered voters who said they had heard news about the debate on Tuesday, 53 percent said Vice President Harris won the evening while only 24 percent thought President Trump was the victor.

The poll has a three-percent margin of error. Experts say in analysis of the new findings that it is still too soon to tell if Ms. Harris has taken a sizable lead in the race.

“This is the largest lead for Harris in a Reuters/Ipsos poll this year. Without a pre-debate poll, it’s tough to pinpoint what’s shifted in the past week, though she seemed to lose steam in other post-DNC polling,”a political communications specialist, Giancarlo Sopo, said in a post on X. “One caveat: this pollster’s margin has run about 1-2 points higher than the national average for her. Also notable is that Trump gained a point since the last poll, showing he’s still very competitive.”