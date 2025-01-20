Karen Pence Skips Inauguration, Leaving Husband To Attend Alone

Former second lady Karen Pence will not attend the inauguration of President Trump on Monday, further confirming her disdain for the 45th and 47th president after he failed to protect Vice President Pence from the pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021.

Mrs. Pence, who has reportedly always despised Mr. Trump, snubbed the 47th president in the recent past. Just weeks ago, at President Carter’s state funeral, Mrs. Pence refused to get up from her seat and shake Mr. Trump’s hand. She did not even acknowledge his presence, choosing instead to look down and read the funeral program.

Mrs. Pence is not the only famous spouse skipping the inaugural ceremonies today. Former first lady Michelle Obama skipped both Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Monday, as well as Carter’s funeral just a few weeks ago. She has not publicly explained why she is skipping the events, though many have noted that her criticisms of Mr. Trump during the 2024 campaign is almost certainly fueling her decision. She skipped Carter’s funeral, where she would have been forced to sit between her husband and Mr. Trump.