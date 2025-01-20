The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Karen Pence Skips Inauguration, Leaving Husband To Attend Alone

Mrs. Pence notably ignored President Trump at the recent state funeral of President Carter.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump greets his former Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives with Melania Trump at President Carter's funeral earlier this month. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Former second lady Karen Pence will not attend the inauguration of President Trump on Monday, further confirming her disdain for the 45th and 47th president after he failed to protect Vice President Pence from the pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021. 

Mrs. Pence, who has reportedly always despised Mr. Trump, snubbed the 47th president in the recent past. Just weeks ago, at President Carter’s state funeral, Mrs. Pence refused to get up from her seat and shake Mr. Trump’s hand. She did not even acknowledge his presence, choosing instead to look down and read the funeral program. 

Mrs. Pence is not the only famous spouse skipping the inaugural ceremonies today. Former first lady Michelle Obama skipped both Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Monday, as well as Carter’s funeral just a few weeks ago. She has not publicly explained why she is skipping the events, though many have noted that her criticisms of Mr. Trump during the 2024 campaign is almost certainly fueling her decision. She skipped Carter’s funeral, where she would have been forced to sit between her husband and Mr. Trump.

MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use