Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The President leaves the door open to Ms. Zacharia remaining within the administration in another capacity.
Published:
Updated:
One week and a single press briefing after being announced as White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia has been fired by President Tump.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
One week and a single press briefing after being announced as White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia has been fired by President Tump.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime