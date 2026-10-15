Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
In an interview, she describes the failure as ‘somewhat inconsequential’ because she knew she was about to move to China.
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The new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing fresh scrutiny following the disclosure that she sat for the California bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011 but failed the test.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
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The new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing fresh scrutiny following the disclosure that she sat for the California bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011 but failed the test.
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