Keir Starmer Raises Eyebrows as ‘Wardrobegate’ Puts a Crease Across Labor’s Working Man Image

A sharp-dressed man (or woman) is great — but for politicians, paying for your own clothes is probably better.

Is there enough closet space at 10 Downing Street? Though the question may seem irrelevant, it may be germane to a budding scandal over a stream of pricey clothes and accessories gifted to Prime Minister Starmer and his wife by a prominent Labor party donor and life peer, Baron Waheed Alli. Complicating matters is that Lord Alli is a member of the House of Lords.

The British press was on a tear during the London Fashion Week that just ended, not because of any brash new designs but because Victoria, Lady Starmer, attended an event in a borrowed polka dot dress. The apparent sartorial misstep came as the Starmers have been under fire for accepting thousands of dollars worth of free merchandise, possibly without properly declaring it all. Welcome to Wardrobegate.

It was not immediately clear if that particular dress was supplied by Lord Alli or by the designer, but the 59-year-old life peer for the Labor party is also at the center of the present controversy because he has previously covered the costs of expensive clothes as well as alterations and even a personal shopper for Lady Starmer. The donations were made in the run up to as well as after Labor’s election win in July.

According to multiple reports, this year to date Sir Keir has accepted the equivalent of nearly $25,000 of clothing and eyewear from Lord Alli — and it isn’t even Christmas yet.

The Starmers have also reportedly attended concerts by Taylor Swift and other entertainers gratis.

This raises the specter of a culture of freebie-mongering at a time when Sir Keir has come under fire for cutting winter-fuel payments to low-income British pensioners.

A Tory minister, Andrew Griffith, fumed, as per the Daily Mail, that “It beggars belief that the Prime Minister thinks it’s acceptable that pensioners on £13,000 a year can afford to heat their home. But, when he earns more than 12 times that, he apparently can’t afford to clothe himself or his wife.”

The Times of London reported that Sir Keir “approached the parliamentary authorities on Tuesday to make a late declaration after being given updated advice on what needed to be registered.”

Although some conservatives have called for an investigation of the prime minister for allegedly breaching parliamentary rules, as of mid-week it appeared that he would not be investigated by the parliamentary commissioner for standards.

That does not necessarily mean, however, that he is off the hook as far as public opinion is concerned.

Speaking to reporters while at Rome on Monday, Sir Keir said that “Wherever there are gifts from anyone, I’m going to comply with the rules.”

The statement could be seen, though, as a willingness to continue accepting free gifts.

Certainly, Lord Alli is not lacking for largesse in that department. A former Labor prime minister, Tony Blair, made Lord Alli a life peer in 1998, when the millionaire media entrepreneur and party donor was only 33. His prominence as a Labor party fixer has earned him carte blanche at Number 10 — setting of a row over what’s been dubbed the passes for glasses row.

As for the eyewear in question, Sir Keir has been seen sporting swanky frames made by luxury brands Oliver Peoples, Lindberg, and Garrett Leight.

A prime minister who campaigned on “change,” Sir Keir seems prone to the timeless perfume of perks. London hasn’t got any LensCrafters — but perhaps the Starmers could get Lord Alli to google some suitable alternatives for them.