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The New York Sun
Politics

Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Launches Universal Pre-K Program, Defying Republican-Controlled Legislature

Andy Beshear’s decision to launch the pilot program by executive order comes amid rising interest in his potential as a 2028 presidential candidate.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky speaks at the National Action Network's annual convention at New York City on April 11, 2026.
Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky speaks at the National Action Network's annual convention at New York City on April 11, 2026. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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