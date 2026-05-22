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Kevin Milhous Nixon Warsh

‘I respect his independence,’ Nixon said of his nominee as Fed chairman, ‘However, I hope that independently he will conclude that my views are the ones that should be followed.’

President Trump speaks at the East Room of the White House before Kevin Warsh, left, is sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve, May 22, 2026.
President Trump speaks at the East Room of the White House before Kevin Warsh, left, is sworn in as chairman of the Federal Reserve, May 22, 2026. AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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