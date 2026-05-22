Kevin Milhous Nixon Warsh

‘Risings’ Tells the Story of How a Mix of Yeats and Bullets Inspired Irish Independence
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
‘I respect his independence,’ Nixon said of his nominee as Fed chairman, ‘However, I hope that independently he will conclude that my views are the ones that should be followed.’
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