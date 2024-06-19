Kim Jong Un pledges ‘Full Support’ for Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Strengthening Alliance Between the Two Countries

While hosting president Putin in North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un pledges “full support and solidarity” for Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

The two leaders signed a pact pledging their mutual military support in case of an attack, deepening ties between the countries and further emphasizing Russia’s anti-West alignment.

“The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement,” Mr. Putin said in Pyongyang on Wednesday, his first visit in 24 years.

The alliance comes as Mr. Putin faces increasing isolation from the West over his invasion of Ukraine and has resorted to allying with countries who share similar stances against the West, such as China, Iran, and now — North Korea.

During the meeting, the two leaders doubled down on their opposition to the West’s tactic of imposing sanctions, with Mr. Putin noting that “Moscow and Pyongyang will continue to oppose the practice of sanctions strangulation that the West has become accustomed to.”

Though Russia previously supported the United Nations efforts to impose sanctions on North Korea, the country shifted its stance back in March by vetoing a Security Council measure to increase sanctions compliance. Russia has since oriented itself in stark opposition to U.N. sanctions, repeatedly describing them as “strangulation.”

Mr. Putin’s rare visit to North Korea comes amid reports that Russian ammunition shortages threaten to challenge Russia’s advances in the north and east of Ukraine.

“I think the fact that Putin has to come all the way to North Korea to pay his respects underscores how desperate he is for the ammunition he needs from North Korea,” Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said. “That is a giant reversal from 10 to 20 years ago when Putin was the powerful one. Now he needs weapons, and he needs Kim Jong Un, and he needs weapons for his war in Ukraine.”

North Korea, strapped by international sanctions and in dire need of food, weapons and other goods, serves to gain significantly from the alliance.

Though American and South Korean officials worry that the alliance will serve to support Kim Jong Un’s efforts to build up his country’s nuclear arsenal. American intelligence has indicated that Mr. Putin may be sending submarine and ballistic missiles to North Korea.

While the transfer of arms would put the two countries in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions — that Russia has previously backed — both North Korea and Russia have denied the allegations.