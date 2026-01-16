Kimmel Doubles Down on Trump Attacks, Mocks President for Accepting Nobel Medal, Offers Him His Emmy if ICE Leaves Minnesota

‘I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,’ the late-night host says.

As President Trump weighs whether to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, ABC’s late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, is continuing his barrage of attacks on the president, this time trolling Mr. Trump with an offer to “personally” hand over his Emmy award if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents leave Minneapolis.

Mr. Kimmel, who is active in Hollywood’s Democratic fundraising, has spent the week excoriating immigration officials and Mr. Trump after the shooting of a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, at Minneapolis. As protests against ICE intensified after another ICE-involved shooting on Wednesday, this time non-fatal, the president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would grant him the authority to deploy the military or federalize the National Guard to quell the demonstrations.

On Thursday, the late-night host mocked Mr. Trump for accepting the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social that Ms. Machado “presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done,” which he said was a “gesture of mutual respect.” Ms. Machado confirmed to reporters that she gave Mr. Trump her gold Nobel medal. While the medal is transferable, the actual prize is not, according to a recent X posting by the organization that administers the prize.

Mr. Kimmel quipped, “Rarely does a president yank a Nobel prize off of someone’s neck. He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier.”

“Machado didn’t leave empty-handed. She was seen leaving the White House with a gift bag. ‘Thanks for the Nobel Prize, here’s a Make America Great Again mug. We appreciate you stopping by,’” Mr. Kimmel said.

He said Mr. Trump “loves awards” and that giving the president an award is “the only way to get him to do anything.”

“And with that said, Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse: If you, and only if, you agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years,” Mr. Kimmel said. “The choice is yours. I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

He showed off his 1999 Emmy for Best Game Show Host.

The host of CBS’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert, rubbed his Emmy in Mr. Trump’s face last year. Mr. Kimmel spearheaded a campaign for Mr. Colbert to win an Emmy after CBS announced that it would cancel “The Late Show” in May.

During his acceptance speech, Mr. Colbert thanked CBS staffers, but also took time to rub it in the president’s face, saying, “Speaking of Emmys, Donald Trump doesn’t have one.”

Mr. Trump’s lack of an Emmy has been a sore spot. He was nominated for an Emmy for his hit show “The Apprentice” in 2004 and 2005, but did not get the award.

Years later, Mr. Trump criticized the award show on X, writing, “The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won—even though it should have won many times over.”

Mr. Kimmel’s latest ICE-related joke comes days after he said Mr. Trump should send immigration officers to quell anti-regime protests in Iran.

“While the White House is trying to squash the protests here, the Lie-atollah is said to be mulling over a military strike on Iran to support the protesters there,” he said.

He read Mr. Trump’s warning to Iran, “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

Mr. Kimmel added, “I have an idea. Send all those guys from ICE out of Minneapolis to Iran. They could help.”

Last week, Mr. Kimmel criticized Mr. Trump for reportedly considering strikes against Iran. He highlighted a clip of Senator Lindsey Graham delivering a warning to Iranian leaders. During an appearance on Fox News, Mr. Graham said, “You need to understand, if you keep killing your people for demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you!”

“That’s right, and he won’t stop killing you until he gets that Nobel Prize,” Mr. Kimmel said. “What is happening? You know what, I know what they’re doing. They’re trying out a new slogan, ‘Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

He held up a red shirt with white font, styled after Mr. Trump’s MAGA hats, that read, “Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

“This maniac,” Mr. Kimmel said. “He isn’t just killing people overseas. An ICE agent shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman.”

In the fall of last year, Mr. Kimmel, an establishment liberal Democrat who is believed to earn at least $15 million a year from Disney, was briefly suspended after he made offensive comments about a “MAGA gang” and Charlie Kirk. After a few days, Disney blinked and reinstated him on the air without making any concessions, and Mr. Kimmel did not apologize. Two conservative-owned major local station groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, both stopped airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (which is taped in the afternoons), but restored it after coming under pressure from station owners in liberal cities.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly called for Disney to fire Mr. Kimmel over low ratings. While CBS has canceled Mr. Colbert’s program, Mr. Kimmel is expected to survive another year or two.