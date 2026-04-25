King Charles III To Join Mayor Zohran Mamdani at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Collectivists Turn May Day Into a High Holiday
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The royal couple is set to begin their visit to America on Monday at Washington, D.C., and on Tuesday the king will address both chambers of Congress.
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