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The New York Sun
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King Charles III To Join Mayor Zohran Mamdani at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

The royal couple is set to begin their visit to America on Monday at Washington, D.C., and on Tuesday the king will address both chambers of Congress.

President Trump and King Charles III review the Guard of Honour after the president’s arrival at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025.
President Trump and King Charles III review the Guard of Honour after the president’s arrival at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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