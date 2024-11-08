The New York Sun

King Wilhelm-Alexander of the Netherlands, in a Phone Call to Israel’s President, Apologizes for the Pogrom in Amsterdam

‘We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War Two,’ the king said, ‘and last night we failed again.’

AP
In this image taken from video, police escort Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters to the metro station leading them to the Ajax stadium, after pro-Palestinian supporters marched near the stadium, at Amsterdam, the Netherlands November 7, 2024. AP
King King Wilhelm-Alexander of the Netherlands, in phone call  to the president of Israel, apologized Friday for the pogrom that erupted in Amsterdam Thursday evening, when Jewish soccer fans were set upon by a antisemitic mob. 

In the violence at least 10 persons were injured, several seriously, and scores of Israelis were trapped in their hotels. Israel reportedly scrambled two air force cargo planes to Amsterdam to bring the Jewish fans out of the country to safety.

While European soccer matches are infamous for the violence that sometimes breaks out between fans of opposing teams, what happened in central Amsterdam on Thursday night was of another magnitude. In a post on X, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Daniel Danon, described the “reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland” as  “a pogrom taking place in Europe in 2024.”

On Friday Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs said that 10 Israelis soccer fans who were in Amsterdam during the mayhem had yet to make contact, not because they were considered missing but because their cellphones may have been broken or stolen during the attacks.

Dutch police have now arrested 62 suspects, a number that has gone up from the previously reported 57 arrests. 

In phone call with Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, on Friday, 

King Willem-Alexander said that “We failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again.”

ANTHONY GRANT
ANTHONY GRANT

Mr. Grant, a California native who has written for many major newspapers including France-Soir and the New York Times and worked in television at Paris (France24) and Tel Aviv (i24news), is now based in Athens as a staff reporter and editor of The New York Sun.

