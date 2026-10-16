Anton Chekhov may have been dead for nearly 125 years, but the old lad is currently having something of a revival on both sides of the Atlantic, and beyond. In Britain in the past couple of years, Cate Blanchett has led an all-star cast including Tom Burke and Emma Corrin in “The Seagull” at the Barbican, while at Stratford-Upon-Avon Kenneth Branagh stole the show from a wan Helen Hunt and out-of-place Bill Pullman in “The Cherry Orchard.” At New York, meanwhile, Andrew Scott transferred his one-man “Vanya” to the Lucille Lortel Theater last year, to considerable acclaim, and in the past month, there has been a Korean-language version of “The Cherry Orchard” from Simon Stone, which relocated the action of the play to contemporary Seoul from Russia within a modern-day Korean corporate dynasty.