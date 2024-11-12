La Leche League Official Resigns Amid New Policy Allowing Men, Transgender Women To Learn How To Breastfeed Babies Themselves

A top executive with the prominent global breastfeeding charity La Leche League has resigned, she said, over a new “inclusivity policy” that allows men and transgender women to attend classes to learn how to dry nurse babies, risking their healthy development.

Miriam Main, a trustee and Director of Public Relations for La Leche League GB left the organization Monday, citing apprehensions toward the new policy, according to The Times of London.

In her letter of resignation, Ms. Main referenced “bullying, lies, and cruelty of recent times” and that she was refusing to help biological men “perform a poor imitation of breastfeeding.”

“I hope that the wonderful work of hundreds of women is not lost through mixing causes and politics,” she said according to a report from gbnews.com.

The resignation comes after one of the founders of the US-based LLL left after she condemned the non-profit for shifting away from a focus on motherhood, calling it a “travesty.”

“LLL’s focus has subtly shifted to include men who, for whatever reason, want to have the experience of breastfeeding, despite no careful long-term research on male lactation and how that may affect the baby, the 94-year old Marian Tompson, said in a letter.

“This shift from following the norms of nature, which is the core of mothering through breastfeeding, to indulging the fantasies of adults, is destroying our organization.”

La Leche League was founded in 1956 in America and helped to change societal attitudes towards breastfeeding. It also had mothers help other mothers with support and education related to nursing. At the time of the organization’s inception, only 20 percent of babies were breastfed. As of 2021, 84 percent of American children were nursing.

“The situation at La Leche League is one of the starkest examples of how gender-identity ideology turns organizations upside-down,” Director Helen Joyce, of UK-based group Sex Matters said to The Times of London.

“By including men who want to breastfeed in its services, LLL is destroying its founding mission to support breastfeeding mothers.”