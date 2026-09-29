Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
It’s an illusion, though, to suppose that national revival can be had at the cost of Britain’s status as an independent state.
The prospects for British Independence, as vindicated by the Brexit referendum of 2016, are darkening. Feature Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s comments today during the Labour Party Conference at Liverpool. “Brexit has done more harm than good,” he sniffed. “We will not give Britain the clear path we need into the rest of this century until we decide on a long-term relationship with what is still our largest market,” he added, British voters be damned.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The prospects for British Independence, as vindicated by the Brexit referendum of 2016, are darkening. Feature Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s comments today during the Labour Party Conference at Liverpool. “Brexit has done more harm than good,” he sniffed. “We will not give Britain the clear path we need into the rest of this century until we decide on a long-term relationship with what is still our largest market,” he added, British voters be damned.
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