Labour Triumphs in Britain as Conservative Era Ends With a Wipeout

The end of 14 years of Conservative rule in England marks a new nadir for the party of Benjamin Disraeli, Arthur Balfour, Winston Churchill, and, of late, Rishi Sunak. It is a remarkable comeback for Labour, which in half a decade has risen from an electoral thrashing under Jeremy Corbyn to secure an epochal victory.

Exit polls furnished by Ipsos show Labour, led by a former prosecutor, Sir Keir Starmer, garnering 410 seats out of 650 in Parliament, a gain of 209. The Conservatives finished with 131 representatives, losing 241. The Liberal Democrats secured 61. Five years after Prime Minister Johnson swept into power on a platform of “Get Brexit Done,” it is the Conservatives who are done.

Projections suggested that Sir Keir Starmer’s party could secure the biggest parliamentary majority in modern English history. Polls indicated that the swing to Labour was less a full-throated endorsement of a left-wing vision than fatigue with a decade and a half of Tory rule, comprising five prime ministers.

Mr. Starmer used Labour’s years in the electoral wilderness to root out the antisemitism that had flourished in the party under Mr. Corbyn. He nudged Labour to the center and ran a cautious campaign, betting that British voters would opt for change. Now, Mr. Sunak has not only lost 10 Downing Street, but is in danger of losing his own seat as well —as is Mr. Corbyn. Mr. Sunak attracted criticism recently when he left a D-Day ceremony early for a television appearance.

Mr. Starmer’s cautious bet paid off, as Labour scored victories from north to south, east to west It was the first British election in which a photographic identification was required to vote, and the first one held in July since 1945. That, too, was a victory for Labour, with Prime Minister Atlee displacing Churchill from 10 Downing Street.

The man who led the Conservatives to their 2019 triumph, Prime Minister Johnson, lost his premiership amid fallout from a series of small-bore scandals, including ‘Partygate,’ which centered on a series of government gatherings in 2020 and 2021 that flouted public health restrictions. Mr. Johnson’s successor, Prime Minister Truss, lasted seven weeks, the shortest tenure in British history.

Mr. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker with an MBA from Stanford, took over for her in October of 2022. Last year, he appointed a former prime minister, David Cameron, as his foreign secretary. Mr. Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, is one of India’s wealthiest heiresses.

The wave of discontent toward the Tories was fed by many streams — record levels of immigration, a cost-of-living-crisis, a stagnant economy, a faltering National Health Service, and a sense of national drift. The London-based pollster YouGov reports that 75 percent of the public believes that it is worse off than it was 14 years ago.

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, gained 13 seats, a reminder that Brexit, nearing its 10th anniversary, remains a polarizing and potent watershed. Mr. Farage’s previous efforts to get into government had failed, suggesting that his star could yet be on the rise.

