Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Leftist Colombian President’s ‘Total Peace’ in Total Collapse

With election to succeed Gustavo Petro looming, the Andean nation is once again under siege from armed leftists and violent narcotraffickers — and the leader who once promised to silence the guns has ordered airstrikes.

Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, addresses a rally at Ibague, Colombia.
Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, addresses a rally at Ibague, Colombia. AP/ Fernando Vergara
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp