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Lieutenant Colonel Dreyfus Earns His Oak Leaves — in Israel

A descendent of Alfred Dreyfus declares his dream that ‘every rank I would receive, every step I would take in the army, would represent a form of historical correction.’

The public degradation ceremony of Captain Alfred Dreyfus, in which he was stripped of his rank and his sword was broken, depicted in Le Petit Journal on January 13, 1895.
The public degradation ceremony of Captain Alfred Dreyfus, in which he was stripped of his rank and his sword was broken, depicted in Le Petit Journal on January 13, 1895. Via Wikimedia Commons
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