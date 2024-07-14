Elon Musk Endorses President Trump After Assassination Attempt, Calls On Secret Service Head to ‘Resign’

‘Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt,’ he said.

Elon Musk announced he will vote for President Trump mere minutes after the 45th president survived an apparent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The billionaire Tesla boss took to his social media platform, X, to share a video of the shooting and declare, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

“Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt,” Mr. Musk adds in a separate post.

While Bloomberg recently reported that Mr. Musk had donated to a pro-Trump PAC — and he has been outspoken in opposing President Biden’s bid for reelection — the statement marks his first formal backing of the Republican hopeful.

In the past three election cycles, Mr. Musk said he voted for President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and President Biden.

He also called for the head of the Secret Service to resign, describing Saturday’s shooting as “extreme incompetence” or “deliberate.”