Elon Musk Will Interview President Trump in ‘Unscripted’ and ‘No Limits’ Conversation Tonight

The interview will be streamed on the former president’s page on X, and ‘should be highly entertaining,’ Musk said.

President Trump and Elon Musk. AP
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is set to interview President Trump tonight in an “unscripted” and “no limits” conversation.   

The interview, scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. EST, will be streamed on the 45th presidents page on X. 

Trump, who was banned from X, previously known as Twitter, in 2021 by the platform’s former chief executive, Jack Dorsey, after the January 6 Capitol riot, had his account reinstated by Mr. Musk in 2022 after he acquired the company. 

Since then, Trump has opted to post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, and has shared only one post on X — an image of his famous mugshot. 

While Trump initially announced the interview on Truth Social last week, Mr. Musk provided additional details in a series of posts on X on Sunday night. 

“This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!,” he wrote on X, adding that the interview will be streamed on the social media platform in a separate post. 

Mr. Musk also called on his nearly 194 million followers to post any “specific questions & comments” for the interview under the chat. 

The interview comes just a few weeks after the Tesla chief executive publicly endorsed Trump for president following his July assassination attempt. 

While Mr. Musk has historically voted along Democrat party lines — publicly disclosing that he voted for President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and President Biden in previous election cycles — he has been increasingly outspoken in condemning liberal “woke” policies. 

Ahead of the interview, which is expected to draw a huge number of viewers, Mr. Musk announced that he was planning on conducting “some system scaling tests” to ensure that the stream would go off without a hitch. 

Ms. Zhukovsky studied economics and government at Dartmouth College.

