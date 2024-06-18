Los Angeles Educators Considering a Total School-Day Ban on Cell Phones

The proposal for K-12 students may help boost standardized test and end-of-the-year scores.

The Los Angeles Board of Education is the latest in a number of states and cities weighing a ban on public school students’ use of cell phones and social media during the school day.

The measures, also under consideration in New York, Florida, and Ohio, are being pushed as a way to improve student mental health and academic performance.

The Los Angeles Unified School District introduced the proposal to the board earlier this month, stating in its agenda that banning smartphones has been shown to increase standardized test and end-of-the-year exam scores.

“There are academic benefits, mental health benefits, and one study showed even physical benefits of kids being off their phones.” The communications director for school district board member Nick Melvoin, Ally Salvaria, told the Sun.

Mr. Melvonin said that, because of smartphones, “kids no longer have the opportunity to just be kids.”

“I’m hoping this resolution will help students not only focus in class, but also give them a chance to interact and engage more with each other—and just be kids,” he added.

The board will vote on the proposal to develop a policy within 120 days to prohibit cell phone use for nearly 429,000 students in the Los Angeles school district by January 2025, according to a Reuters report.

“We’re hoping to be one of the leaders on the side of getting cell phones out of schools,” she added.

Ms. Salvaria told the Sun that most of the ban’s practical enforcement will be decided by individual schools, with many considering using lockable pouches or cell phone lockers to store students’ phones during the day.

If the board approves the creation of this kind of policy, the Los Angeles school district will follow multiple other districts and states in regulating the cell phone usage of K-12 students.

Governor Hochul is proposing a similar ban in New York’s next legislative session in January, which will permit students to carry phones without internet access, the New York Sun reported.

Mrs. Hochul’s proposed bill is the latest in a body of legislation aimed at protecting the online privacy of schoolchildren and limiting their access to addictive algorithms.

“I have seen these addictive algorithms pull in young people, literally capture them and make them prisoners in a space where they are cut off from human connection, social interaction and normal classroom activity,” Mrs. Hochul told the Guardian.

Other states have also introduced and passed similar legislation limiting the use of cell phones in schools. Florida currently mandates that all public schools outlaw cell phones during class, and other states have followed suit this year.

Indiana’s Senate Bill 185 prohibits students from “using wireless communication devices during instructional time,” while Ohio’s House Bill 250 requires that all schools create and maintain policies governing student cell phone usage on campus.

“The core mission of this bill is clear: minimize screen time during school time,” Governor DeWine said in a statement.

“We also have a responsibility to safeguard our kids from the nonstop barrage of alerts from the internet and social media that have been proven to be damaging to their mental health.”

Earlier this year, the Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill 28, which gave each school district the ability to “develop and implement a policy to prohibit the possession or use of cell phones and other handheld communication devices during regular school hours.”

The Los Angeles school district said that it would continue to advocate for legislation and litigation that helps limit the use of cell phones in school and access to social media where it would negatively impact mental health.