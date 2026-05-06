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The New York Sun
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Los Angeles Mayoral Candidates Face Off in First Debate

A reality television star and a councilmember compared to Mamdani join the incumbent mayor on stage for the first time.

Spencer Pratt, Gunner, Heidi Pratt and Ryker attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Spencer Pratt, Gunner, Heidi Pratt and Ryker attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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