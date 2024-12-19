Luigi Mangione Now Facing Additional Federal Charges, Possible Death Penalty If Convicted

Luigi Mangione is now facing new federal charges for allegedly carrying out the brutal murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and could face the death penalty if convicted.

The charges are in addition to what the 26-year-old suspect is facing from the Manhattan District Attorney, which earlier this week announced they were charging him with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one specifically relating to a terroristic act.

Mr. Mangione, who appeared before a judge in New York City on Thursday, was charged of murder, stalking, and weapons possession on Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, according to The Associated Press. A newly unsealed complaint quotes writings from the alleged shooter’s notebook where he expressed his “hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular.”

“[T]he target is insurance…it checks every box,” read one notebook entry dated August 15, according to the filing. In another page dated October 22, Mr. Mangione wrote that he intended to “wack” an Insurance Company CEO at its investor conference.

“This investor conference is a true windfall … and — most importantly — the message becomes self-evident,” the notebook entry read.

The 26-year-old suspect agreed earlier Thursday morning to waive extradition during a hearing in Pennsylvania where he was arrested after five days on the run when he was spotted by an eagle-eyed customer at a McDonald’s at Altoona.

He was immediately sent to a local airport and placed on a private plane back to New York to go before a judge for charges of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one specifically relating to a terroristic act.