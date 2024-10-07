Macron and the Meaning of October 7 

President Macron’s shocking call on French radio to “stop supplying weapons to lead the fighting in Gaza” is yet another moral failure for the country that brought us Vichy. Never mind that, as Mr. Macron added, “France is not supplying” matériel to Israel in its war against Hamas. Mr. Macron also called for the Jewish state to stand down in Lebanon, where the Israel Defense Forces are attacking Hezbollah — and Iran.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was moved by the Frenchman’s pusillanimity to declare that “as Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side. Yet, President Macron and other western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel. Shame on them.” The two leaders spoke on Sunday, with a readout disclosing only that they “acknowledge[d] their differences of opinion.”

That Mr. Macron’s call to disarm the IDF came just days before the anniversary of October 7 underscores how little Western leaders have learned in the year since Hamas inflicted on the Jews the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Mr. Macron ventures that Israel’s wars of self-defense are leading to “hatred,” but he mistakes cause for effect. The hatred precipitated the wars, which Israel did not start but now is intent on winning. France blames the Jews.

Mr. Macron ventures that “Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza.” That formulation, too, is founded on incoherence. If the two ancient territories bear similarities, it is that both have become terrorist enclaves. The Jewish state is operating in Lebanon and Gaza because of the need to dismantle Iran’s “ring of fire.” The Fifth Republic, which once enjoyed a mandate in Lebanon, lost 89 soldiers to Hezbollah’s attacks on military barracks in 1983.

Israel has delivered justice to, among others responsible for that massacre — Fuad Shukr, Ibrahim Aqil, and Hassan Nasrallah. Why did not the French step up? In that video message, Mr. Netanyahu reminds Mr. Macron that Israel is fighting a seven-front war against the “enemies of civilization.” Those foes have their sights set against not only Jerusalem, but also Paris. Does Mr. Macron not remember the Bataclan and Charlie Hebdo?

Not to mention Drancy. Mr. Netanyahu reminds Mr. Macron that “the axis of terror stands together” and calls the quaking of the French leader a “disgrace.” Then, the leader of the Jewish state delivers the coup de grâce — “Israel will win with or without” the support of her fickle friends. She has done so before. Charles de Gaulle, the Wall Street Journal notes, “cut off Israel three days before the 1967 war with the Arabs.” How did that work out?

Mr. Netanyahu declares that France’s “shame” will linger long after Israel wins its war against Iran and its proxies. Taking notes from France on war is like asking the rain how to stay dry. France is with those in the Biden-Harris administration who have sought to stymie Israel’s efforts to thwart another October 7. Israel has learned that complacency and appeasement are a prelude to tragedy, which can only be precluded by victory.