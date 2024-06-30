Macron’s Party Trounced in First Round of French Elections as Voters Embrace Le Pen’s Right-Wing National Rally

The next round will take place on July 7, though Ms. Le Pen’s political alliance could already be on track for a majority.

Marine Le Pen’s right-wing alliance will head into the next round of the French national elections with a commanding lead over President Macron and his centrist parties, and the left-wing coalition of socialists, communists, and greens.

It is the most successful legislative result for the French right in decades. As of Sunday night, Ms. Le Pen’s National Rally had won 34 percent of the vote. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing coalition won 28 percent, and Mr. Macron’s party came in at a dismal 20 percent.

National Rally is now officially led by a 28-year old conservative named Jordan Bardella, who also serves as a member of the European Parliament. Ms. Le Pen is still deeply involved in leading her coalition, and spent time campaigning across the country with Mr. Bardella since Mr. Macron called the snap elections after a disastrous result for his allies in the recent European Parliament contests.

Ms. Le Pen is widely expected to run in the next French presidential election, which will take place in 2027.

Ms. Le Pen, who lost the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections by substantial margins to Mr. Macron, has been the face of the far-right in France for years, though her anti-immigration stances seem to be gaining favor not only in her home country, but across Europe.

In the first round of the 2022 elections, Ms. Le Pen’s conservative parties won less than 19 percent of the vote, behind Mr. Macron’s coalition and the left-wing parties led by Mr. Mélenchon. In 2017, Ms. Le Pen’s parties won just over 13 percent in the first round.

Mr. Bardella says he plans to take over as prime minister if his coalition can win an outright majority of seats on July 7. “The French people have handed down a clear verdict,” Mr. Bardella said at a victory party Sunday night. He says he hopes to be a leader “of all French” citizens. He also said he will be “uncompromising” with Mr. Macron.

Mr. Bardella’s hope for a right-wing majority in the National Assembly may fall short in reality, however. According to projections from CNN, the National Rally is expected to take between 230 and 280 seats in the lower chamber once the second round of voting is complete — short of the 289 seats needed for an outright majority.

“Democracy has spoken, and the French people have placed the National Rally and its allies in first place — and has practically erased the Macronist bloc,” Ms. Le Pen said at her victory party. “Nothing has been won — and the second round will be decisive.”