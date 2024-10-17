MAGA World in an Uproar Over Reports That British ‘Redcoats’ Are Coming to America To Campaign for Harris

The Federal Elections Commission confirms to The New York Sun that unpaid activity by foreigners is perfectly legal.

More than 240 years after they surrendered at Yorktown and were summarily expelled from America, Great Britain’s “Redcoats” are returning — this time to campaign for Vice President Harris. President Trump’s supporters are not happy about it.

Trump’s devotees were cosplaying Paul Revere on social media Thursday, sounding alarms after it was disclosed that members of Prime Minister Starmer’s Labour Party plan to travel to America in the coming weeks to do volunteer work for Ms. Harris’s campaign in key battleground states.

The travel and volunteer activity was announced on LinkedIn by Labour’s head of operations, Sofia Patel, who has served as an advisor to Mr. Starmer for several years, according to her professional profile.

“I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” Ms. Patel wrote online. “I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina.”

Some online were quick to criticize Ms. Patel and the Labour Party for providing such support to an American presidential candidate. “The British are coming! The British are coming!” President Trump’s campaign manager said in a post on X. “Can you say election interference!!???”

“The UK’s far left Labour Party has been organizing FOR MONTHS to come to America to campaign for Kamala. This is foreign election interference,” wrote one former Republican congressional candidate, Robby Starbuck. “Their head of operations, who has been a lead planner for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is in charge of this operation.”

X’s owner Elon Musk also weighed in, claiming — falsely — that the volunteer work is “illegal.”

Private citizens from the United Kingdom have come to America to campaign in the past, including the current leader of Reform U.K., Nigel Farage. Over the years, he has appeared at a number of rallies alongside Trump to make the case that Trump is the only man who can save modern civilization. The volunteers come to America in a personal capacity — not as representatives of a party — and at their own expense. Accommodation for the visitors is often arranged by volunteers for the Democratic Party.

A spokesman for the Federal Elections Commission, who did not provide his name during a telephone conversation, says such activity is perfectly legal, however. Foreign nationals may participate in “uncompensated volunteer activity,” though they may not contribute to campaigns or spending groups. Foreigners are also barred from being involved in “decision-making at campaigns.”

Ms. Patel did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her travel plans.