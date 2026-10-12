Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The president of the Palestinian Authority is more than 20 years into the four-year term to which he was elected.
The decree handed down on Friday by President Mahmoud Abbas delaying for nearly a year elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council is a reminder that democracy is nowhere on the nonagenarian’s agenda. That date is also the one designated for presidential elections in the Palestinian Authority. There hasn’t been such a vote since Mr. Abbas won a four-year term in 2005, more than two decades ago. By any measure, he is a dictator.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The decree handed down on Friday by President Mahmoud Abbas delaying for nearly a year elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council is a reminder that democracy is nowhere on the nonagenarian’s agenda. That date is also the one designated for presidential elections in the Palestinian Authority. There hasn’t been such a vote since Mr. Abbas won a four-year term in 2005, more than two decades ago. By any measure, he is a dictator.
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