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The New York Sun
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Mahmoud Khalil Locks In Memoir Deal as Detention Ruling Looms

The anti-Israel activist signed with Metropolitan Books even as a federal appeals court weighs whether to send him back to ICE custody.

Mahmoud Khalil attends a vigil and protest for Palestine outside of Columbia University on October 7, 2025.
Mahmoud Khalil attends a vigil and protest for Palestine outside of Columbia University on October 7, 2025. Adam Gray/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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