Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
A merchant selling MAGA gear had an account closed for promoting ‘hate, violence, or racial intolerance.’
Published:
Updated:
A federal regulator says all nine of the largest national banks it supervises debanked customers based on their political, religious, or social views, with one customer losing his account for simply selling Make America Great Again products.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A federal regulator says all nine of the largest national banks it supervises debanked customers based on their political, religious, or social views, with one customer losing his account for simply selling Make America Great Again products.
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