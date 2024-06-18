Majority of American Hispanics Now Favor Mass Deportation, Poll Suggests

The findings suggest support for President Trump’s plan to initiate the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

A majority of Hispanic voters support the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants from the United States, a recent poll by CBS News and YouGov reveals.

According to the findings, 62 percent of all registered voters favor launching a new national program aimed at deporting all undocumented immigrants, while 38 percent are opposed to the idea. Among Hispanic respondents, 53 percent expressed support for such a program, compared to 47 percent who opposed it.

White respondents showed even stronger support, with 67 percent in favor and 33 percent against. In contrast, the Black community was more divided, with 47 percent supporting mass deportation and 53 percent opposing it.

The survey, conducted from June 5 to 7, involved 1,615 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.8 points. The findings align with an earlier poll by Axios in April, which found that 45 percent of Latino respondents supported mass deportations.

The findings suggest that many Americans, including a notable number of Hispanic voters, would back former President Trump’s plan to initiate the largest deportation operation in U.S. history if he were to be re-elected in November.