Majority of Americans Say Presidential Election Damaging Their Mental Health, Poll Finds

The survey finds 46 percent of respondents experience anxiety, 37 percent report stress, and 31 percent indicate fear related to the election.

AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
Vice President Harris and President Trump. AP/Charles Rex Arbogast
The contentious presidential race between Vice President Harris, a Democrat, and President Trump, a Republican, is taking a significant toll on Americans’ mental health, a new poll finds.

The survey, conducted by Forbes, finds that 61 percent of adults report adverse effects, highlighting widespread anxiety, stress, and fear as Election Day approaches on November 5.

Forbes Health reports that 46 percent of respondents experience anxiety, 37 percent report stress, and 31 percent indicate fear related to the election. The data also suggest that nearly 20 percent of adults have strained relationships with older relatives due to political differences, with Generation Z being most affected at 29 percent. Furthermore, 44 percent of adults feel anxious about upcoming holiday gatherings with family and friends, when the subject of politics may come up.

“I think Election Day anxiety is a natural response to the significant decisions we are asked to make,” a certified school psychologist, licensed professional counselor, and Forbes Health Advisory Board member who is based at Waldorf, Maryland, says Rufus Tony Spann, says, Forbes reported.

The survey also explored the social impact of political disagreements. Nineteen percent of participants reported that the election has negatively affected friendships, while 8 percent said it strained relations with extended family members, and 6 percent mentioned conflicts with parents. Additionally, 18 percent admitted that political discussions had escalated into arguments, including disputes with parents, relatives, and co-workers.

To cope with election-related stress, 44 percent of adults reported avoiding news, 35 percent talked with friends and family, and 29 percent avoided social media. Other coping strategies included exercising (21 percent), consuming alcohol or drugs (9 percent), and seeking therapy (9 percent).

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

