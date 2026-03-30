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Rebecca De Mornay on Reconnecting With Tom Cruise and Making Her New York Theater Debut

In an interview with the Sun, the ‘Risky Business’ actress talks why theater presently appeals to her more than film.

Rebecca De Mornay.
Rebecca De Mornay. Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM
TOM TEODORCZUK

TOM TEODORCZUK

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