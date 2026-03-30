Rebecca De Mornay on Reconnecting With Tom Cruise and Making Her New York Theater Debut

Front-Runner Emerges in Trump’s Search for a New Attorney General
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
In an interview with the Sun, the ‘Risky Business’ actress talks why theater presently appeals to her more than film.
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By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By LUKE FUNK|
By MARIE POHL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By HOLLIE McKAY|